MojitoSwap DEX Launched on KCC With 1,000,000 MJT Airdrops To Reward the KCS Community By DailyCoin

MojitoSwap DEX Launched on KCC With 1,000,000 MJT Airdrops To Reward the KCS Community



MojitoSwap, a KCC-based decentralized exchange (DEX) has officially launched. Users can start trading on MojitoSwap from October 15, 2021. MojitoSwap is developed by a group of KCS community members, aiming to offer easy access to the KCC DeFi ecosystem. Along with its launch, 1 million MJT tokens will be airdropped to incentivize early adopters.

With the evolution of the crypto market, various DeFi applications have been launched to meet the growing demand of developers and investors. Furthermore, as public chains backed by top crypto exchanges became popular, leading DEXes like PancakeSwap achieved great milestones. PancakeSwap, as the DEX protocol built on BSC, surpassed UniSwap to be the top decentralized exchange, and MojitoSwap is committed to becoming the next generation of DEX based on the KCC ecosystem.

MojitoSwap will airdrop 1 million MJT tokens when launched. MJT (MojitoToken) is the native token of MojitoSwap, with a total supply of 100,000,000. MJT is a utility and governance token with rich use cases. MJT holders not only can participate in liquidity mining and lending for profits but also have the right to the future governance of Mojito DAO.

According to MojitoSwap, there are two rounds of airdrops in total. The first round has already been launched on October 9, 2021. Users who have made a certain number of transactions on KCC prior to the block height of 2,080,000 will be eligible to participate. The airdrop will last for six months.

The second round of airdrop will initiate from October 19, 2021. KCS holders who reach a certain number of tokens in their KCC wallet between 00:00:00 on October 19, 2021 to 00:00:00 on October 21, 2021 (UTC) are eligible to join. Airdrops will be announced within working 7 days after the snapshots being taken. Please visit the official website of MojitoSwap for more details.

A diversified range of functions are planned to be launched on MojitoSwap in the following months, such as Bar (Farm), Wine Pools, Cocktail Tickets and NFTs, etc.

