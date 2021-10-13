Moira Rose Halloween Costume To DIY At Home For Under $35: Shop – Hollywood Life

Halloween is definitely going to be a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still dress up! ‘Schitt’s Creek’s Moira Rose is the perfect costume to do on a budget at home!

Schitt’s Creek swept the Emmys last year with Catherine O’Hara taking home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series with her portrayal of the eccentric Moira Rose. Throughout the six seasons of the Pop TV show, Moira Rose’s monochromatic black and white outfits have been a fan-favorite staple. Her wild looks also are the perfect at-home DIY Halloween costume for the upcoming holiday!

Moira Rose had so many episodes of her self-invented iconic styles with a variety of wigs to go along with them. In season two’s “Finding David,” David (Daniel Levy) runs away from Schitt’s Creek and attempts to take refuge on an Amish family’s farm, which prompts the Roses to take their first family road trip, which of course requires a LEWK from Moira. The former soap opera star rocked a textured black dress that was Lanvin for H&M and found on eBay by the show’s costume designer Debra Hanson. She accessorized with bizarrely patterned fishnets, fingerless Chanel leather gloves, insanely high patent leather heels, and a Little Girl design hat that Hanson decked out with feathers and jewels. Hanson added that Moira rocked MAC’s Dubonnet—darker than her usual Ruby Woo lip. Iconic, glamorous and so easy to recreate on a budget!

Another fan-fave look from Moira was Schitt’s Creek‘s season five “Life Is a Cabaret” finale episode, when she directs a small-town production of Cabaret and ends up having to put on her best Liza Minelli when her star, Stevie, goes missing! Like your last-minute Halloween costume, Moira had to pull together what she had to play the part of Sally Bowles. “Moira’s really trying to survive in the moment. What’s great is that Moira’s not thinking, ‘Let’s put a perfect Cabaret look together.’ It’s, What could Moira pull off in 10 minutes?” Catherine O’Hara said of this scene in an interview with Vanity Fair. She ends up wearing one of Moira’s “bed vests” with a broach, high-waisted sparkling pinstripe black pants, a black, chin-length wig, spidery fake eyelashes, and a black top hat. It was, as it turns out, the first time that O’Hara had exposed her arms and shoulders in any of the show’s costumes thus far.

And for her day-to-day looks, Moira Rose was always layering her black and white high-end items, which you can easily DIY! Recall when the Rose matriarch layered a black-and-white asymmetrical Proenza Schouler tunic over a bodysuit and paired it with slim leather pants that seamlessly transitioned to black leather booties. She accessorized with her gaudy, large necklaces — one a black choker and the other laying perfectly on with neck with some added sparkle. To fully achieve a Moira Rose costume, don’t forget a massive pair of black sunnies and a leather black bag!

Shop below to put together your Moira Rose costume at home this Halloween for an incredible price!

1. MANGOPOP Women’s Mock Turtle Neck/Long Sleeve Bodysuit Jumpsuit

When it comes to fashion, Moira’s best looks were theatrical yet mostly conservative. For the perfect price of $19.98, the MangoPop Women’s Mock Turtle Neck/Long Sleeve Bodysuit Jumpsuit is the ideal place to start when constructing your DIY Moira Rose Halloween costume. You get the long sleeves that are perfect for layering purposes and the high-neck to add to the eccentricity yet modesty her looks always offer. This bodysuit has a snap closure at the bottom and the great spandex material is stretchy yet pigmented. You’ll want to get the A02 Black for your Moira costume! $20, amazon.com

2. Romwe Women’s Casual Short Sleeve Ruffle Trim Bow Tie Blouse Top Shirts

Moira dresses up for simply any occasion from a road trip to her bed, and her looks range from glamorous to at times, gaudy, but they’re used as armor when it comes to her family’s less than glam reality. In any case, this ruffled, tie-neck blouse screams Moira Rose, especially when layered over the above bodysuit! The Romwe Women’s Casual Short Sleeve Ruffle Trim, Bow Tie Blouse is a thin, chiffon material that requires layering. The site suggests going one size up if you like loose-fitting clothing and in true Moira fashion, we recommend the White Solid color for your costume! $14, amazon.com

3. Goodthreads Women’s Pull-On Skinny Jean

A skinny jean is the next step to going full-on Moira Rose for Halloween! And, the best part about this costume is that is can totally be a cute everyday look for you! These Goodthreads Women’s Pull-On Skinny Jean are some of the comfiest on the market, as it’s Amazon’s brand that is on a mission to create incredible clothes at affordable prices. The smooth, stretch fabric gives that full-coverage feel that Moira rocks for long leg extension that goes seamlessly into her boots! $30, amazon.com

4. Moda Chics Women’s Ankle Boots Slip On Platform Boots

Moira’s shoe collection (how did she fit it all in the hotel room closet!?) ranges from sleek and sexy to chunky and grungy. For this look, we’re going for a sleek top to a chunky heel, which we think the Rose matriarch would appreciate. The Moda Chics Women’s Ankle Boots Platform Boots are built for comfort — perfect for your Halloween activities — and they’re super cute. Not like Moira would really care, but the Moda Chics are eco-friendly in manufacturing! $30, amazon.com

5. Riymusry Multilayer Chain Choker Necklace

Just like Moira layers her clothes, she also layers her jewels! She loves the shine and with this purchase you get 3 in 1! The statement piece perfectly layers on your neck and gives a vintage, glam feel like all of Mrs. Rose’s jewels, for a fantastic price! $10, amazon.com

6. SOJOS Retro Vintage Oversized Cat Eye Women Sunglasses Designer Shades

Shades so big, no one can see your side-eye! A Moira Rose staple is a big pair of black sunnies to top off any look, and these SOJOS Retro Vintage Oversized Cat Eye Women’s Sunglasses will do the trick. The must-have when doing a Moira Rose Halloween costume is a cat-eye-shaped sunnie, and at a fab price of just $13, these are a great option! $13, amazon.com

7. BERON 14″ Women’s Short Curly Bob

Moira Rose has over 100 wigs in her collection, which is literally more than 1 wig an episode considering there are only 80 episodes of Schitt’s Creek. In any case, you need a wig to complete your Moira Rose Halloween costume to DIY at home! We’re going for a standard Moira look here, so you can get away with the curly short honey blonde bob that she rocks a majority of the time. The BERON 14″ Women’s Short Curly Bob comes pre-curled so you don’t have to even put heat to the hair — it’s already styled as Moira would have it! $24, amazon.com