Mogo to Participate in Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that Greg Feller, President, will be participating in the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference (Virtual), which is being held December 6-8, 2021.

Mr. Feller will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference. Interested investors should contact their Raymond James representative to schedule a meeting.