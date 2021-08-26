Moderna withholds 1.63 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in Japan due to contamination

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Moderna Inc has withheld supply of about 1.63 million doses in Japan after it was notified of contamination of its COVID-19 vaccine vials with particulate matter, the U.S. vaccine maker said on Wednesday. The contamination, the company said, could be due to a manufacturing issue in one of the production lines at its contract manufacturing site in Spain. The lot with complaints had 565,400 doses and “out of an abundance of caution” Moderna has put on hold the lot and two adjacent ones.