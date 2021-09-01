Moderna, Takeda Gain as Findings Say Japan Deaths Not Linked To Vaccine By Investing.com

© Reuters



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Moderna stock (NASDAQ:) and Takeda ADRs (NYSE:) rose around 1.5% each after the two companies jointly said they had found no evidence that the two recent deaths in Japan were linked to the Covid-19 vaccine made by the former.

Takeda Pharmaceutical is the distributor of the vaccine in Japan.

Two men died last month after receiving their second dose. The two companies conducted a review that showed “the rare presence of stainless steel particles in the vaccine.” However, the presence “does not pose an undue risk to patient safety and it does not adversely affect the benefit/risk profile of the product,” they said.

The stainless steel element, classified as grade 316, is a high quality alloy used in manufacturing, food processing and several implants.

The findings come two days after Japanese authorities suspended as many as 2.6 million doses of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine due to contamination in some batches.