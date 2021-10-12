Moderna seeks COVID-19 vaccine booster clearance in older adults, high-risk individuals By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Syringes filled with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sit on a table during an employee vaccination at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, U.S., September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) – Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should authorize booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in fully vaccinated older adults and other high-risk individuals.

The company said its data supports the public health benefit of a booster dose of its vaccine to restore immune response, while reducing the number of “breakthrough” infections in fully-vaccinated adults.

Moderna’s comments were released in briefing documents ahead of a Thursday meeting of the FDA’s outside expert advisers to discuss the booster dose.

