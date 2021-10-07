Moderna plans mRNA vaccine factory in Africa

Article content

LONDON — Moderna plans to invest about $500 million to build a factory in Africa to make up to 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines each year, including its COVID-19 shot, as pressure grows on the pharmaceutical industry to manufacture drugs on the continent.

Moderna’s proposed site will also include bottling and packaging capabilities. The company said it would begin the process of deciding the country and location soon.

“We expect to manufacture our COVID-19 vaccine as well as additional products within our mRNA vaccine portfolio at this facility,” said chief executive Stephane Bancel in a statement on Thursday.