Moderna, J&J push for COVID-19 vaccine boosters ahead of FDA meeting

Article content

Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said that U.S. regulators should authorize booster shots of their COVID-19 vaccines, citing data that showed waning effectiveness of both over time.

The comments were released in briefing documents by the companies ahead of a meeting of the FDA’s outside expert advisers on Thursday and Friday to discuss booster doses of the vaccines.

Moderna Inc cited data supporting the public health benefit of a booster dose and made a case for an U.S. authorization of the shot in adults aged 65 and over as well as high-risk individuals.