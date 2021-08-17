Moderna Gains As UK Regulator Oks Covid Shot For Those Aged 12–17 By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Moderna stock (NASDAQ:) rose 5% Tuesday as the U.K. regulator approved its Covid-19 shot for being given to children aged 12 to 17.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency also announced a name change of the vaccine to Spikevax from Moderna, similar to the identification followed in Europe.

On August 12, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization for Moderna’s mRNA vaccine to allow an additional dose to be given to certain immunocompromised individuals. The shots can be given to individuals 18 years of age and older. The EU and the U.K. are yet to take a call on booster doses for any age group.

The FDA is yet to decide on allowing the first two doses to be given to those younger than 18.

While Pfizer (NYSE:)-BioNTech (NASDAQ:) on Monday submitted to the FDA their application for authorization to their booster dose against Covid, Moderna is likely to do so next month.