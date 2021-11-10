Moderna COVID-19 vaccine patent dispute headed to court -U.S. NIH head says

Article content CHICAGO — U.S. National Institutes of Health scientists played “a major role” in developing Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine and the agency intends to defend its claim as co-owner of patents on the shot, NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins told Reuters on Wednesday. In a story first reported by the New York Times on Tuesday, Moderna excluded three NIH scientists as co-inventors of a central patent for the company’s multibillion-dollar COVID-19 vaccine in its application filed in July.

Article content “I think Moderna has made a serious mistake here in not providing the kind of co-inventorship credit to people who played a major role in the development of the vaccine that they’re now making a fair amount of money off of,” Collins said in an interview ahead of the Reuters Total Health conference, which will run virtually from Nov. 15-18. [https://reutersevents.com/events/healthcare/ https://reutersevents.com/events/healthcare/]] Moderna expects 2021 sales of $15 billion to $18 billion from the COVID-19 vaccine – its first and only commercial product – and up to $22 billion next year. Collins said the agency has been trying to resolve the patent conflict with Moderna amicably for some time and has failed.