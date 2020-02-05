Models demand Victoria's secret direction "Misogyny and abuse,quot; Claims

Victoria's secretHe faces a violent reaction once again.
The brand used to be synonymous with flirty lingerie, exaggerated angel wings and beautiful fallen models. But that is no longer the case.
Weekend, The New York Times published a detailed report that painted a completely different picture of the basic element of the mall. The publication alleges that the brand has a dark history of "misogyny, harassment and harassment, according to interviews with more than 30 current and former executives, employees, contractors and models, as well as court documents and other documents."
The publication reported that Ed RazekWho is one of the main executives of L Brands, the parent company of Victoria & # 39; s Secret, has had multiple complaints about his inappropriate behavior. "He tried to kiss the models. He asked them to sit on his lap. He touched his crotch before the Victoria & # 39; s Secret 2018 fashion show," he said. NYT shared.
Now, The Model Alliance is using its platform to demand Victoria & # 39; s Secret to change its forms.
"The Model Alliance believes in safety, the freedom to work without fear of harassment and the real consequences for abusers," said the open letter on its site, addressed to the Executive Director, John mehas.
"The failure of Victoria & # 39; s Secret to create an environment of responsibility, both internally and in its interactions with a network of agencies and creatives, undermines these values," the organization continued. "We visualize an industry in which creative expression flourishes and everyone can work without fear of being harassed or abused. That's why we launched the RESPECT Program, and again we are urging Victoria's Secret to join us to create a safer and more equitable fashion industry. "
JOHN NACION / startraksphoto.com
According to The Model Alliance, this is not the first time in the last month that they have tried to work with Victoria's Secret to change their company's culture.
"The Model Alliance met with L Brands / Victoria & # 39; s Secret five months ago and proposed that the company take concrete steps to change its culture of misogyny and abuse," the organization said. "The company refused to act. L Brands / Victoria & # 39; s Secret refused to make binding commitments to protect models and other workers from harassment by joining the RESPECT Program."
The organization also claimed that Victoria & # 39; s Secret did not take "complaints,quot; seriously.
"When the Model Alliance met with Tammy Roberts Myers, Director of Communications for L Brands in New York City last September, it became very clear that Victoria’s Secret does not take these complaints seriously, "they said." In a follow-up email he told us that Victoria & # 39; s Secret was not ready to take concrete steps to address these accusations; rather, the company is simply "in the process of continuous learning and listening." Faced with the horrible revelations of last year, this response is completely unacceptable. "
They added: "The time for listening has passed; it is time for Victoria's Secret to take measures to protect the people they benefit from. Human rights violations cannot be stopped with a trademark change exercise corporate,quot;.
"We invite Victoria & # 39; s Secret to work together with us to address these issues and participate in meaningful actions by joining the RESPECT Program," the organization wrote in its final statement. "We support the brave women who showed up and shared their stories, despite fear of reprisals or damage to their careers."
Matt Baron / Rex Shutterstock through ZUMA Press
The letter has been signed by some of the most important stars in the industry, including Christy Turlington Burns, Valletta Amber, Edie Campbell, Caitriona Balfe, Cadenet Amanda and many others
A spokesman for L Brands shared a statement with Bloomberg About the organization's letter.
"We absolutely share a common goal with the Model Alliance to ensure the safety and well-being of the models," the spokesman told the publication. "Our robust photo session procedures, which include training and supervision, were implemented in May 2019."
The spokesman also shared his practices "reflect elements of the Model Alliance program." They claimed that they were "proud of the progress,quot; they have made and that "they are always open to engage with those who seek to improve the industry."