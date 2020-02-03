Model IG Kelly Kay does not regret trying to run in the Super Bowl field despite the arrest

During the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the model tried to run on the field before being approached by security guards.

The Super Bowl LIV could have ended without too much controversy, but in reality there was a risk of that happening during the game that will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, February 2. Instagram model Kelly Kay He tried to run in the field before being approached by security guards and being arrested.

During the first quarter of Kansas City Chiefs versus the San Francisco 49ers game, Kelly jumped over the northwest rail and tried to enter the field. However, security guards quickly realized and approached her before she reached the field and distracted the game. Then she was arrested and released the next day.

Despite the arrest, Kelly clearly did not regret what he tried to do. He posted on Instagram several photos of her being approached and escorted by the police during the game along with a legend that said: "Do what you want, when you want, life is too short to regret. Thank you @nfl for inviting me!"

Then he followed it with a post that showed what he was trying to do if he could enter the field. Along with a picture of her wearing a sparse red swimsuit with the words "Vitaly uncensored," Kelly wrote: "Wet from what you would see in the countryside."

Kelly was apparently trying to follow the Russian model Kinsey Wolanski, which became an Internet sensation overnight after breaking into the field during the Champions League final last year. At that time, she was wearing a black swimsuit with the words "Uncensored Vitaly" to promote her boyfriend's porn site. He ended up staying behind bars because of his action, but that didn't stop him from making more stripes in the future.

"I plan to make many more streaks to raise my profile. After I got out of jail, I went from 300,000 followers on Instagram to more than two million. You can't buy that kind of advertising," he told The Sun. "Suddenly, I was famous all over the world and job offers invaded me. I don't think I hurt anyone. It was a little fun. The fans loved it, the players seemed to love him and even the police at the station were asking for my picture when I left. "