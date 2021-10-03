Model Emily Ratajkowski Alleges Robin Thicke Sexually Assaulted Her While Filming The ‘Blurred Lines’ Music Video

#Roommates, back in 2012 one of the biggest hits of the year was Robin Thicke’s chart-topping single “Blurred Lines,” which stayed atop the charts for weeks and gave him the biggest hit of his career—however, new allegations surrounding the song’s music video have just come to light. According to multiple reports, model Emily Ratajkowski, who was prominently featured in the video for “Blurred Lines,” alleges that during filming Robin Thicke fondled her bare breasts.

@NYPost reports, Emily Ratajkowski was one of multiple women who were cast in Robin Thicke’s 2012 video “Blurred Lines”—but now she is alleging that the experience involved her being sexually assaulted. In her forthcoming memoir, “My Body,” Emily recalls the incident on set when Robin fondled her. “Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke. He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel’s] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, ‘Are you okay?,’” she said.

Emily went on to say after Robin allegedly fondled her, she “pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body. I didn’t react – not really, not like I should have.” She also added that the experience made her feel “naked for the first time that day.”

Meanwhile, video director Diane Martel has reportedly confirmed Emily’s reports, as she allegedly recalled “I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, ‘What the f**k are you doing, that’s it!! The shoot is over!!’”

As of now, Robin Thicke has not publicly responded to the allegations from Emily Ratajkowski.

