Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content T-Mobile US Inc on Monday acknowledged a data breach but said it was yet to find if any customer information has been compromised, a day after an online forum alleged that personal data of more than 100 million of its users was leaked. The telecom operator said in a blogpost https://www.t-mobile.com/news/network/cybersecurity-incident-update-august-2021 that it was confident the entry point used to access the data had been closed. It did not confirm the number of affected records.