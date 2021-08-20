Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

T-Mobile US Inc said on Friday hackers had accessed data of another 5.3 million wireless customers, including address, date of birth and phone numbers, widening the extent of a breach that affected millions of current, former and prospective customers.

The third-largest U.S. wireless carrier had said earlier this week that personal data of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen along with data from 7.8 million existing -Mobile wireless customers. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)