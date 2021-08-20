Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content T-Mobile US Inc said on Friday hackers had accessed personal data of another 5.3 million wireless customers, widening the extent of a breach that has affected millions of current, former and prospective customers. The data includes address, date of birth and phone numbers of customers, the company said, adding that it had no indication that the accessed data contained financial information such as credit card or other payment data. “Our investigation is ongoing and will continue for some time, but at this point, we are confident that we have closed off the access,” the company said in a regulatory filing. (https://bit.ly/3mfgPc9)