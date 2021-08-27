Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

T-Mobile US Inc said on Friday it was confident there were no continuing risks to user data from a breach that was disclosed earlier this month, that affected more than 53 million current, former and prospective customers.

The wireless carrier said it had partnered with experts at cybersecurity firm Mandiant and consulting firm KPMG following the hack. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)