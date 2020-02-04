Mo & # 39; Nique to Oprah Winfrey: & # 39; You made life more difficult for me! & # 39;

Comedian Mo & # 39; Nique has expressed her problems with Oprah Winfrey in an open letter published publicly, accusing the media mogul of making him "the most difficult life,quot;.

I felt compelled to write this open letter after observing the disparity in the way it seems to treat people accused of the same accusations, "begins Mo & # 39; Nique's letter.

"You did an interview on the CBS Morning Show and Norah O & # 39; Donnell asked you about Harvey Weinstein, and said it belonged to him that,quot; you always try to look at the Rainbow in the clouds, whatever the "positive side,quot; "He also said:" If we do all this about Harvey Weinstein, then we have lost the moment. "When you are or were going to be part of the documentary about Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons, how does that not do everything about them? ", I ask.

"Interestingly, Brother MJ was acquitted and deceased, so how come he is not off limits? Russell and Harvey are accused of the same, so to be fair, how can they not,quot; support "the accusers? of both as he said they did with RS or are you looking for the positive side for both as you said you did for HW? she continued.

But Mo & # 39; Nique's problem with Oprah is due to his problems with director Tyler Perry, and his perceived silence when Mo & # 39; Nique feels he should have spoken in defense of her.

"The only difference between the two is the skin color and HW does not have many more accusers? My personal experience with you is that you have seen me as a black woman [sic] accused of being difficult for not promoting,quot; Precious "internationally for Lions Gate, at Lions Gate, Tyler Perry and his request, even though my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment, "he writes.

"And how are you for black women when you hear Tyler on audio saying that he was right and that he was going to speak but that you or he still hasn't said a word? When I was sixteen and I see you at your local show in Baltimore I told you I wanted to be like you when I grew up. You answered, "You have to work very, very hard." My sixteen-year-old self didn't know you were silent in the face of bad actions. It would make my life "harder." , consider supporting the right people and not just the "right people." I love you to life. "

Orpah Winfrey can't seem to take a break in 2020. Mo & # 39; Nique is right?