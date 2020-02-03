Mo & # 39; Nique speaks against Oprah Winfrey for making "life more difficult,quot;

It's been years since Mo & # 39; nique Y Oprah WinfreyThe enmity began and shows no signs of slowing down.

In the latest development, Mo & # 39; Nique calls the host of the talk show again for what she says is a "disparity,quot; in the way she treats the people around her. In his long "open letter,quot; addressed to the host of the talk show, posted on Instagram, he reveals that "she felt compelled,quot; to write to her after seeing how Oprah treats people "accused of the same,quot; crimes.

Mo & # 39; Nique then shares that she saw Oprah's interview on CBS this morning, in which Norah O & # 39; Donnell I asked about Harvey weinsteinand she replied that she tries to find the "positive side,quot; in each situation.

"You also said & # 39; if we do all this about Harvey Weinstein, then we have lost the moment & # 39;", adds Mo & # 39; Nique, and points out Oprah's perceived hypocritical decision to produce a #MeToo documentary about Russell Simmons. "When you are or would be part of the documentary about Michael Jacksonand Russell Simmons, how does that not do everything about them? "