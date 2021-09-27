Mizuho unit will pay $1.5-million penalty for swap dealer compliance failures -CFTC By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Financial Group logo is seen at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai//File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mizuho Capital Markets LLC has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) charges the firm failed to comply with certain swap dealer requirements from 2013 until at least April 2021, the agency said on Monday.

The unit of Mizuho Bank agreed to pay the civil penalty and to cease and desist from further violations to settle CFTC allegations that it failed to meet requirements concerning reconciling swap portfolios with counterparties, providing disclosures and reporting transactions, the CFTC said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Mizuho, which did not admit or deny the CFTC findings, did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR