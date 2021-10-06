Mitre Media Announces Significant Platform Upgrades

NEW YORK — Mitre Media, the parent of popular research and financial decisioning brands including Dividend.com, MutualFunds.com, and MunicipalBond.com announces numerous, recently released capabilities to better enable investors and financial advisors to review, analyze and make informed decisions within their portfolios. The proliferation and ease of access to investing coupled with increased demand for independent digital tools for advisors makes the demand for world-class features to make informed decisions more important than ever.

Article content

Powered by an advanced operating platform, investment discovery tools like live performance data tables and ticker pages are used to simplify the investment selection process across the Mitre brands.

Specific enhancements to the Mitre Platform for Q4 2021 include:

An improved user interface that makes it easier to search for and compare the full universe of stocks, mutual funds and ETFs — on any device.

The addition of a complete universe of live Active ETF data, identified as a distinct security type, which can be accessed in 300+ themed screener pages across Mitre sites.

An upgrade to the design and functionality of Sponsored Funds, the high performing ad unit that sits across the top of stock, fund, and ETF screener pages — including the addition of an Active ETF security identifier within the ad unit

“The habits of advisors have evolved, with many assuming a much larger online research role that can go beyond what their own firms can provide. The enhancements we’re making will deliver a better user experience and help advisors along their path-to-purchase journey so that they can spend more time forging deeper bonds with clients in this rapidly growing space,” said George Minett, CEO of Mitre Media.

Since spinning off, and subsequently merging ETF Database with ETF Trends in February 2019, Mitre Media has focused on continuous platform development to enable its ability to deliver value to its exceptionally high value users and partners. In early August 2021, Mitre Media divested its stake in the ETF Database and ETF Trends joint venture.

The Mitre Media platform reports 10 million monthly impressions and serves advisors representing $5 trillion in assets under management and millions of individual investors.

About Mitre Media

Mitre Media owns and operates premium financial media brands, MutualFunds.com, Dividend.com, MunicipalBonds.com, and Propelor.com. Our focused brand approach allows us to connect with high-intent advisors and individual investors who engage with our properties more than the financial media industry average. Our mission is to make it easier for advisors and individuals alike to build wealth.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006006030/en/

Contacts

Tairn Anderson

1-416-465-1771

media@mitremedia.com

#distro