Missy Elliott Shows Jazmine Sullivan Love On Instagram

Don’t play with her! When it comes to vocal ability Jazmine Sullivan is a beast. She has been killing the game for years, and if anyone gives Jazmine her flowers, it’s Missy Elliott. Yesterday on Instagram, Missy posted a throwback clip of a young Jazmine performing on “Showtime at the Apollo,” and even in her youth, Jazmine’s voice was undeniably great.

Missy took a trip down memory lane and captioned her post,” @jazminesullivan, Imagine singing like this at 11-years-old. Anybody who knows me knows I have been telling people about Jazzy since she was 14-years-old when she first sung for me. All the record labels know I used to tell them this Lil girl I know is different with an anointing.” She ended the captioned writing ayyee sing, Jazmine.

If you’re a Jazmine fan, you know when she first came on the scene in 2008 with her debut single, “Need you bad,” which was produced by Missy, and she also made an appearance in the music video that Missy has been by her side. However, Missy is not the only one who shows love. Jazmine shows the same love right back to Missy. In a 2010 article from Vibe Magazine, Jazmine explained her favorite thing about Missy.

“She’s funny, and she’s a very committed friend. A committed person, really. If she believes in something, she has got your back. Even when I was younger, and there was nobody on Team Jazmine, she was. She believed in me then, and she believes in me now, and that’s why she works so hard when she’s working with me,” she explained. Several of the Roommates agreed with Missy that Jazmine had been that girl vocally. It’s amazing to see still Missy supporting Jazmine after all these years!

