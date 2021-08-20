Missouri mayor suggests giving residents up to $1K in Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Missouri mayor suggests giving residents up to $1K in Bitcoin

The mayor of Cool Valley, Missouri said he was exploring giving more than $1 million in to the city’s 1,500 residents. In a Thursday interview with St. Louis news outlet KSDK, Mayor Jayson Stewart said he wanted to see “every single household in my city receive some level of Bitcoin.” Stewart said the funds would likely come from some “very supportive donors” but did not rule out using money from the government’s pandemic relief response to launch the venture. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph