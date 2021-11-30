Congrats are in order to the new Miss USA, Elle Smith. Last night she was crowned the winner of the annual Miss USA pageant.

Elle, who is a broadcast news reporter in Louisville, spoke about the pageant prior to being crowned the winner and said, “A little over a year ago, I sat in bed and watched Miss USA. I remember watching Andreia Gibau Stephanie Marie Miranda Mariah Clayton and so many more incredible women grace the stage, and thinking, ‘I want to be on that stage. I want to be like them.’ Crazy to think this is my official Miss USA headshot and I made that dream reality”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Smith (@elle_to_the_no_)

congratulations to our 2021 Miss USA, Elle Smith !!! her first season in pageantry.

the second Miss USA from Kentucky.

our third Black woman in a row to hold the title of Miss USA, following Cheslie Kryst (North Carolina) and outgoing Asya Branch (Mississippi). pic.twitter.com/Twj2ZK1BXI — Beanie it's cold outside, MD (@DoctorKevo) November 30, 2021

Next, Elle will compete in the Miss Universe pageant, which takes place Eilat, Israel on December 12th.

According to CNN, although one of the contestants for the upcoming pageant tested positive for COVID-19, the competition while still be moving forward as scheduled. As the new COVID variant Omicron continues to become a concern for many countries around the world, Israel has put travel restrictions into place.

The Miss Universe Group said, “The Miss Universe Organization is working with Israeli officials to continue to get our contestants and staff into the country safely for the competition.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Miss Kentucky Elle Smith Is Crowned Miss USA 2021 appeared first on The Shade Room.