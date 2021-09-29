Miranda Kerr Stays Friends With Ex Orlando Bloom

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

“I always have wanted the best for him, and he’s always wanted the best for me.”

You know Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are a thing — but did you know that Bloom was previously married to model Miranda Kerr?


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

It’s true! They were married from 2010 to 2013 — and as Kerr recently explained on an episode of the podcast Ladies First With Laura Brown, they’re still best buds.


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for InStyle

“It’s incredible that [Orlando and I] have been able to find other partners who work really well with us,” she explained, pointing out that Bloom’s even friends with her husband Evan Spiegel.


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

Kerr married Spiegel in 2017.

“It’s such a blessing, and it doesn’t need to be any other way. It can be harmonious and you can be super kind.”


Ruth Schwarzenholz / Getty Images

This isn’t the first time that Kerr’s recently talked about how her and Bloom get along through their respective significant others. In fact, just a few months ago she said that she loved Perry more than Bloom.


Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

“We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together…I love her,” Miranda said. “I mean, it’d be safe to say that I love her more.”


Alexandra Wyman / Getty Images for Global Green

Listen to the podcast interview here.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR