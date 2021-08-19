Miranda Kerr Loves Katy Perry More Than Orlando Bloom

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

“I’m so grateful that she’s there.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s sweet, silly, and occasionally outright sexy public exchanges make admiring their relationship pretty easy. It sounds like the same is true behind the scenes, according to Orlando’s ex Miranda Kerr.


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Miranda and Orlando were married from 2010 until 2013. They share one son, Flynn, who is now 10 years old.


Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

Here’s a photo of the supermodel and actor at an event back in the day.

Almost a decade later, Miranda has two more children with her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegal, while Katy and Orlando are engaged. The couple welcomed their first child together last summer.


Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

Miranda talked about their blended family dynamic and co-parenting Flynn with Orlando during an appearance on the Moments with Candace Parker podcast. She also openly admitted to loving Katy more than her former partner, which is at least one of the realest (although definitely somewhat playful) disclosures I’ve heard recently.


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic via Getty Images

“We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together…I love her,” Miranda said. “I mean, it’d be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn’s dad.”


Axelle / FilmMagic via Getty Images

She went on to liken her current relationship with Orlando to one between siblings. “He’s, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother,” she explained.

Miranda, who has praised her close bond with Katy before, added that she’s “grateful” for the singer’s addition to her family and appreciates Katy’s approach to connecting with Flynn.

“I’m so grateful that she’s there because it takes the pressure off me,” Miranda said on the podcast, and added that Katy left an impression on her right away.


Franziska Krug / Getty Images for Douglas

“When Orlando started dating Katy, I remember he invited me over one time and she was there, and we just immediately got along,” she continued. “I saw how she was with Flynn. She was very playful with Flynn. She was not trying to be his mum. She was just being friendly and fun, and that’s all you can ask for.”

You can listen to Miranda’s podcast comments in full here.

