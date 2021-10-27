Miranda Cosgrove Hole In Leg 2011 Bus Crash

“Wait, why is there a hole in my leg?”
According to the actor, after surgery she “had a cast on, like a soft cast, and then later I went back and they removed it. And then that’s when I noticed the hole.”
“And I was asking questions like, ‘What’s this? What’s that?’ And then I was like, ‘Wait, why is there a hole in my leg?’ So they were like, ‘Oh, we didn’t do that.'”
Cosgrove described the hole — which, according to her, looked like “you could tell it was like somebody punctured through completely and cut a hole” — as a “weird thing” and “more of a mystery.” She also said she didn’t feel any pain from it, and it’s since scabbed over.
But she did have one theory to present to Wali and Hayes: “The physical therapist told me sometimes they have to drain blood from your foot during the surgery, and that they have to put a hole to fix that. Does that make sense?” Wali said she hadn’t heard of that but “wouldn’t rule it out.”
Listen to the entire episode here.
