Miracle Watts & ‘P-Valley’ Star Tyler Lepley Fuel Dating Rumors With Flirty Comments 

Could one of TV’s finest zaddys be off the market? That’s what it seems like as Tyler Lepley is allegedly involved with one of Instagram’s hottest models.

Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts appeared to confirm weeks of dating rumors Friday with some flirty comments between them under a video that Miracle shared.

The rumors began a few weeks ago when their alleged relationship was on the low low after meeting on the set of season 2 of “P-Valley.”

Miracle Watts has reportedly joined the cast for the second season of the hit Starz series and Tyler, who plays the character Diamond on the show, is reportedly her love interest.

But it sounds like the chemistry continued for the two off-camera as the pair has allegedly been creepin’ around. But they weren’t as discrete as they thought they were.

The pair had a few photos and videos in the gym as they got their physique together for the upcoming season.

Miracle also posted a photo of Tyler in her “close friends” Instagram story, but when we reached out to Tyler to confirm the alleged relationship, he didn’t say much.

Then on Friday, Miracle shared a video of herself cutting her hair with the caption, “I mean, ‘it’s just hair they say.’”

Tyler jumped under the video and told Miracle he was “Headed back now!” with a heart eyes emoji, seemingly letting Miracle know he couldn’t wait to get back to her.

Miracle then responded to Tyler’s comment with “Hurryyyy” followed by a heart and tongue emojis.

Tyler was reportedly engaged to the mother of his children but it’s unclear when they broke off the engagement, and Miracle was previously rumored to be dating Diddy.

Are y’all here for this good looking couple?

