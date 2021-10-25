Ministers, party leaders detained in apparent coup in Sudan

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) address the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

By Khalid Abdelaziz

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Most of the members of Sudan’s cabinet and a large number of pro-government party leaders were arrested on Monday in an apparent coup in the capital Khartoum, three political sources said.

Sudanese military and paramilitary forces deployed across the capital Khartoum, restricting civilians’ movements, as protesters carrying the national flag burnt tires in different areas of the city, a Reuters witness reported.

Khartoum airport was shut and international flights were suspended, according to Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel.

There was no immediate comment from the military. Sudanese state TV broadcast as normal.

Citing unidentified sources, Al Hadath said Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had been placed under house arrest, and that unidentified military forces arrested four cabinet ministers, one civilian member of the ruling Sovereign Council, and several state governors and party leaders.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR