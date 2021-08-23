Minister of Finance and BDA Deputy Chair Discuss What’s Next for Bermuda

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content HAMILTON, Bermuda — The Bermuda Business Development Agency’s (BDA) first Bermuda Angle Webinar is now available on the BDA’s You Tube channel. Top takeaways from this virtual event, viewed by over 100 registrants on July 21, included Bermuda’s Minister of Finance, the Hon. Curtis L. Dickinson, JP, MP, and BDA Deputy Chair, Susan Pateras, discussing how Bermuda is set to become the world’s climate risk finance capital. “Bermuda is known as being the world’s risk capital and we have a large number of insurance and reinsurance companies here who operate out of Bermuda,” Minister Dickinson said. “Many of these companies, especially in the Property & Casualty (P&C) space, provide coverage for catastrophes all over the world. Climate risk is a natural extension.”