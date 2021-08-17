Mining software appears to have cracked Nvidia’s Lite Hash Rate algorithm By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The team behind mining software NBMiner claim to have partially cracked Nvidia’s anti-mining limitations.
Back in June Nvidia (NASDAQ:) implemented an algorithm called Lite Hash Rate, or LHR, on all graphics cards from its RTX 30 series in an attempt to curb crypto mining. The limiter works on both the BIOS and driver level detecting mining algorithms and drastically reducing its mining power by up to 50% of its original capability.
