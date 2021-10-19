Mining group opposes national heritage standards after Australia’s Juukan disaster

Article content MELBOURNE — A mining industry group in Western Australia said it opposes a proposed overhaul of national heritage laws that would give greater control to Aboriginal landholders in the wake of the destruction of ancient sites. A federal parliamentary inquiry into the legal destruction last year of ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge, Western Australia, by Rio Tinto recommended on Monday that Australia create a new national legal framework to protect Aboriginal heritage with mininum standards.

Article content But state’s mining lobby, the Chamber of Minerals and Energy (CME), said the proposals would result in onerous duplication for its members that include BHP, Fortescue and Rio Tinto, and the state should remain the primary regulator of cultural heritage. “While our sector is always open to ways in which we can improve what we do, CME and its member companies are steadfast in the view that any proposal to strengthen federal oversight on Aboriginal heritage matters would not deliver improvements and would only duplicate processes and relationships that are best delivered at a local level with local stakeholders,” the mining group said in a statement released late Monday. The Western Australian government said it was proceeding with its own new heritage legislation that it hoped to be tabled this year, but did not indicate it would accommodate a final say for Aboriginal groups in decision-making.