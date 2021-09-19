Minimal Loss for DEX? By CoinQuora

- Autonomy Network received a grant from NEAR Protocol.
- NEAR Grants Pilot Program awards $1 million to projects that share its mission.
- Autonomy Network will work with NEAR Protocol ecosystem projects to limit orders and stop-losses on decentralized exchanges.
The NEAR Ecosystem is growing big! NEAR Protocol has revealed it has given a grant to Autonomy Network. A tweet from NEAR states that the funding was granted to fill the gap for conditional transactions. To add on, Autonomy Network will help the NEAR Protocol ecosystem to limit orders and stop losses on decentralized exchanges (DEX).
As a result, the revelation of the partnership met with a lot of excitement from users.
