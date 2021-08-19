Mini Skirt & More Photos – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Selena Gomez channeled Marilyn Monroe for the new September cover of ‘ELLE’ & she looks fabulous with voluminous blonde hair.

Selena Gomez, 29, graced the cover of ELLE’s September 2021 issue, which is the first Latinx issue from the brand. Not only does Selena star on the cover, but she also guest-edited the issue. For the cover and photoshoot, Selena channeled Marilyn Monroe as she stunned with platinum blonde hair that was down in voluminous curls.

For the cover, Sels looked gorgeous lounging on a blue satin bed while wearing head-to-toe Chanel featuring a graphic black T-shirt tucked into a pink tweed skirt and matching jacket. She accessorized her look with choker necklaces from Chanel and Cartier, a pair of black fishnet Falke tights, and bedazzled Giuseppe Zanotti mules.

The entire shoot was super edgy and another one of our favorite looks from Selena was her sleeveless black Louis Vuitton mini dress which featured silver studs on the bodice. She paired the dress with the same fishnets and Louis Vuitton silver and black pumps.

Selena’s outfits just kept getting better and better and she looked super old-Hollywood chic when she sat outside by the pool wearing nothing but a turtleneck animal print Brandon Maxwell bodysuit with Wolford fishnets, a cheetah print Eugenia Kim beret, Parley for the Oceans sunglasses, and Amina Muaddi mules.

Aside from all of Selena’s fabulous outfits, it was her glam that truly stole the show. Her hair was down in curls while a thick black cat-eyeliner, long lashes, and bold red lip completed her look.

Considering National Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, it’s only right that Selena graced the cover, as she is of Latinx heritage. We cannot wait for the magazine to hit newsstands on August 31st.