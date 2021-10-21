Miners, weak earnings drag European stocks lower

Article content European stocks retreated from six-week highs on Thursday, with miners leading the declines on renewed concerns about China’s property sector, while mixed quarterly updates from companies dampened risk appetite. The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% due to a dour mood in global markets following the collapse of a $2.6 billion asset sale at indebted developer China Evergrande Group. European miners, which have a large exposure to China, shed 2.5%. UK-listed shares of Anglo American fell 3.7% even though it reported a 2% rise in overall production in the third quarter.

Article content Worries about China’s plan to bring down coal prices hit high-flying metal prices on Wednesday. “China’s macro cycle has troughed, but growth remains subdued,” said Andreas Bruckner, Bank of America’s European equity strategist, who earlier this month set a year-end target of 420 for the STOXX 600, implying a fall of about 10% from current levels. “The downside risks relative to our projections are increasing, given the potential additional drag from supply-chain disruptions, energy shortages in Europe and China, the intensifying debt crisis in China’s property sector, and the risk of a central bank policy mistake.” Swiss engineering and tech group ABB tumbled nearly 6% after it lowered its full-year sales forecast and warned of shortages of components, while Sweden’s AB Volvo fell about 0.8% after it said chip shortages hampered production of its trucks.