Miners lift UK’s FTSE 100 to new 20-month highs, Burberry slides

Article content UK’s blue-chip index hit fresh 20-month highs on Thursday as miners bounced on relief that property developer China Evergrande averted a default, although a slew of disappointing updates from retailers cast gloom on the sector. Luxury brand Burberry fell 5.0% after it said sales flatlined in the second quarter due to bad weather and COVID-19 travel restrictions in China, taking the shine off the fashion brand’s better-than-expected profit. Discount retailer B&M dropped 5.5% after posting lower first-half core earnings.

Article content The FTSE 100 index still ended 0.6% higher, helped by China-exposed mining stocks, after China Evergrande averted a destabilizing default at the last minute for the third time in the past month. Precious metal miners added 3.8%. “Rising commodity prices have helped the FTSE 100 to a new post-pandemic peak, shrugging off a turn lower for Burberry,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG. Data showed Britain’s economy grew by 0.6% in September, beating estimates and gaining some steam at the end of the third quarter, but estimates for previous months were revised lower. “The uptick is because with sluggish growth amid higher inflation, there are expectations that BoE won’t raise rates in really quick succession,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.