Miners knock European stocks lower ahead of key central bank decisions

Article content

European shares eased from record levels on Tuesday as traders eyed upcoming central bank meetings for clues on tapering and rate decisions, while a plunge in iron ore prices hurt miners.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.3% as of 0813 GMT, while Asian stocks were mixed on jitters ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England meetings this week where the central banks could scale back pandemic-era stimulus.

Mining stocks led losses, down 2.4% on a fall in the iron ore market and lower copper prices.