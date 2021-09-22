Miners have accumulated $600M worth of Bitcoin since Feb By Cointelegraph

miners are accumulating Bitcoin (BTC) as the network hash rate continues to recover, according to on-chain analytics provider Glassnode.

In its Sept. 20 Week on Chain report, Glassnode stated that miner BTC balances are increasing, with wallets associated with miners having stockpiled 14,000 BTC (worth roughly $600 million) over the past six and a half months.

Bitcoin miner unspent supply: Glassnode