Miner Anglo American names Duncan Wanblad as new CEO

South Africa-born Wanblad, 54, emerged as one of the leading internal candidates to succeed Cutifani in 2019, when he was named as group director of strategy and business development. He was previously the CEO of Anglo American’s base metals business from 2013-2019.

Anglo American Plc named insider Duncan Wanblad as its new chief executive officer on Wednesday, in a widely expected move that will see current boss Mark Cutifani, who led the miner for nearly a decade, leave in April.

Cutifani, 63, will retire at the company’s annual general meeting, scheduled for April 19, 2022, and Wanblad will take over the reins on the same date, Anglo American said.

Cutifani has won plaudits for his stewardship since taking the helm in 2013, overcoming concerns around his strategic ability when he opted to halt debt-reducing asset disposals after the 2015-16 commodity price slump weighed heavily on the stock.

Wanblad will have to deliver on his predecessor’s roadmap to make Anglo American carbon neutral by 2040. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Clara Denina in London; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)