Mindy Kaling Posts First Picture Of Son Spencer To Celebrate Birthday
She wrote: “I had Spencer during Covid and it was a strange isolated time, but the instant I saw him I knew he would make everything better. And he did!”
Revealing her son’s nickname, Mindy finished the post: “Happy birthday, Spike!”
In October last year, Mindy casually told Stephen Colbert: “I’m telling it for the first time now; it feels so strange…But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3.”
“I’m on social media and like sharing with people what my interests are and how my day’s going and all of that, but I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships,” she told Glamour in 2019. “It’s really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That’s a boundary, but it’s a very small boundary. Everything else I really don’t have any issue sharing.”