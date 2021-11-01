Mindy Kaling Dresses Up As Issa Rae, Elle Woods And More

“I live for Halloween costumes.”

Mindy Kaling went all out for Halloween this year.


The Mindy Project actor decided to dress up as three famous people and two fictional pop icons.


“So I live for Halloween costumes,” she wrote on Instagram. “This year I decided to dress as a few female comedy legends in some of their iconic lewks.”

“Can you guess who I am???”


Kaling shared that she dressed up as Amber Ruffin, Ali Wong, Julia Louis Dreyfus‘ Veep character Selina, Issa Rae, and Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.


“I don’t think you understand! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” Rae commented, and Reese Witherspoon, who is known for playing Woods, said, “Amber / Ali / Issa / JLD / MEEEEEEEEEEE ?! ?! 😍.”


Wong also joked, “WHAAAAAA???!!!! 😭😭😭👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥,” while Ruffin wrote, “You are a sweet little honey beeeeeeeee! 💜”


Kaling didn’t come to play! Her Elle Woods costume has made me even more excited for Legally Blonde 3 to come out in May 2022.


Kaling previously gushed about what it’s been like to work on the Legally Blonde 3 script during an interview with Access Hollywood.

“I love the franchise so much,” she said.


“I love Elle Woods as a character. And when Reese asked me if I wanted to write it, I was like, ‘Absolutely!’ I can’t wait to see what people think of the way we’ve written Elle Woods at 40.”

Kaling really did a good job of embodying Woods. She looked just like the sassy fashionista!

