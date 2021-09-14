Mina Protocol (MINA) Is up by 20.25% In the Last 24 Hours By CoinQuora

Mina Protocol (MINA) Is up by 20.25% In the Last 24 Hours



The blockchain platform Mina Protocol (MINA) is in bullish mode. It has surged by over 20% in the last 24 hours.

Powered by participants, Mina Protocol (MINA) claims to be the world’s lightest blockchain. It builds a privacy-preserving bridge between the real world and crypto. Not to mention, it has the infrastructure for a secure and democratic future.

MINA surged from yesterday’s low of $4.54 to trade at $6.27 today. However, it dropped to $5.90 before jumping back. According to CoinMarketCap, Mina Protocol (MINA) is trading at $5.99 with a 24-hour trading volume of $360,902,953. This means Mina is up by 20.25% in the last 24 hours.

TradingView: MINA/USDT

The surge comes after Polygon announced it integrated Mina Protocol to bring privacy to scaling solutions.

Based on the whitepaper, the Mina Protocol is a minimal ‘succinct blockchain’. It decreases computational terms to run DApps efficiently. Aside from this, the platform is called the world’s lightest blockchain. This is because it remains constant despite growth in usage.

In short, it remains stable in terms of security and decentralization. Note that the project was first called the Coda Protocol. However, it was rebranded to Mina in October 2020.

To highlight, the team said that the Mina network has a size of only 22 KB. This is minuscule in comparison to Bitcoin’s 300 GB blockchain. Still, the team says that Mina is similar to . Although, apart from how it handles transactions, it does use the account model of Ethereum.

Mina claims it provides an efficient distributed payment system. This system lets users verify the platform right from the genesis block.

