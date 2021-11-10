Millions of Client Names and Emails Stolen in Robinhood Security Attack – Financial Data and Assets Safe By DailyCoin

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Millions of Client Names and Emails Stolen in Robinhood Security Attack – Financial Data and Assets Safe

On Monday, mobile app digital exchange Robinhood (NASDAQ:) posted an announcement on its blog site that it experienced a security breach last Wednesday, Nov. 3 affecting more than 7 million members. The Robinhood post states that the attack has been contained and that its investigation found that there was no exfiltration of financial data, held assets, or Social Security numbers.

The cyberattack started when a rogue third-party manipulated a Robinhood customer support employee by phone. Using social engineering tactics, the individual obtained unauthorized access to various customer support systems and client databases. The scanner downloaded a data panel comprising email addresses for five million people, and full names of two million other people.in a different data set.

“As a Safety First company, we owe it to our customers to be transparent and act with integrity,”
said Robinhood Chief Security Officer Caleb Sima.

“Following a diligent review, putting the entire Robinhood community on notice of this incident now is the right thing to do.”
The Robinhood information security team disclosed that once the cyber threat was contained, the attackers sent a communique demanding an extortion payment. Robinhood did not confirm whether they paid the ransom, but they did contact law enforcement officials. The digital exchange company also confirmed that their investigation is ongoing, and they have engaged the services of a leading outside security firm.

On The Flipside

  • Robinhood’s stock (HOOD) closed down nearly 3.5 percent following the news, the broader market was only down 0.3 percent.

Why You Should Care?

If you use Robinhood contact their support team as soon as possible. Hundreds of accounts had more detailed data stolen. Make sure you weren’t one of those individuals.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]
You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR