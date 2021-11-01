Millie Bobby Brown Gets Kiss From Jake Bongiovi In New Photo – Hollywood Life

Going strong! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Gongiovi each shared new photos of themselves together on Instagram on Nov. 1.

Millie Bobby Brown, 17, and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, look so in love in this new photo! Millie took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to share the sweet image, which shows Jake planting a kiss on her cheek. She has her arms wrapped around his neck as she embraces the affection. The photo appears to be taken at the top of the London Eye, as Millie captioned the image with a ferris wheel and eye emojis.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Jake posted a selfie of himself and the Stranger Things star. In the pic, they’re seated side by side outdoors while having tea. Millie has her cup to her mouth while Jake is looking right at the camera a she snaps a photo. “We’re starting a band send name ideas,” he wrote.

For the most part, Millie keeps her relationship with Jake off of social media. The two were first spotted together in June, when they were photographed holding hands while out and about. Jake may not be a massive Hollywood star like Millie, but he’s no stranger to what it’s like to live in the spotlight — after all, his dad is Jon Bon Jovi! Jake is the third oldest of Jon and his wife’s four children.

This is actually the first time that Millie has posted a photo with Jake on her actual Instagram grid, although he’s been featured on her Story in the past. Jake posted his first photo with Millie at the beginning of June 2021. He captioned it, “Bff<3”, so the status of the pair’s relationship was unclear at the time. It wasn’t until the hand-holding photos surfaced a few weeks later that fans started buzzing about them as a couple!

In October, Jake shared a mirror selfie of himself and Millie. She looked adorable in a pair of glasses and a sweatshirt, and the photo appeared to be from CCTV footage that was taken of the lovebirds. Millie is currently gearing up for the release of season 4 of Stranger Things — production wrapped in September, and the new season is due to be released on Netflix in 2021.