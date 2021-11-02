Millie Bobby Brown And Bon Jovi’s Son Are Dating

Congrats, you crazy kids!
Specifically, she’d been hanging out with Jake Bongiovi, the 19-year-old son of classic rocker Jon Bon Jovi.
Here they are again in October…
And yesterday, Jake posted a super-cute shot of them, captioning, “We’re starting a band send name ideas.”
The Stranger Things star, meanwhile, has kept it a liiittle coy on her grid, but she did share some pics of Jake on her Stories over the summer. This week, however, she shared an adorable pic of Jake kissing her cheek aboard the London Eye ferris wheel.
I guess it’s official! Congrats, you crazy kids!! Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do!