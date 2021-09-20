Miley Cyrus Silver Crop Top At Atlanta Concert – Videos – Hollywood Life

Miley Cyrus looked fabulous when she put her toned abs on full display in a sexy silver cut-out crop top.

When it comes to Miley Cyrus, 28, she always manages to look super sexy and that’s exactly what she did during her concert in Atlanta on Sept. 19. For the concert, Miley rocked a pair of high-waisted skintight black pants with a halterneck metallic silver top. The crop top featured a black choker neckline while the rest of the sparkly top was cut out on the bodice and in the back.

Miley’s toned abs were on display in the shirt which was flowy and just covered her chest. She accessorized the sexy shirt with a pair of massive diamond hoop earrings, bright blue eyeshadow, and platinum blonde short hair that was done in messy spikes.

Miley has been on a roll with her concert outfits lately and she is loving cutouts. Just the other day, on Sept. 18, she performed at Summerfest when she rocked a pink sparkly Dsquared2 Ice Princess Dress featuring a halterneck bodice that was cut out on the sides and the chest. The bottom half of the dress featured a black mini skirt and she topped her look off with thigh-high black heeled boots.

That same day, Miley rocked a black Norma Kamali Chuck One Piece bodysuit that was cut out on the sides revealing her tiny waist. She tucked the one-piece into a pair of tight, high-waisted Dior Vintage Black Flare Pants and accessorized with a Christian Dior Lock & Key Pendant Necklace.

We have been loving all of Miley’s looks while performing and she never ceases to shock us with her sexy, quirky outfits.