Miley Cyrus Rocks Crop Top & Gucci-Belted Pants At Hair Salon – Hollywood Life

Miley Cyrus is a Gucci girl! The Disney Channel alum was spotted running errands in a cropped graphic tee and belted jeans. See the snaps!

Miley Cyrus, 28, cut a casual figure when she was spotted running errands in West Hollywood on November 2. The former Hannah Montana actress, who is currently appearing in a slew of Gucci ads, rocked a white, red and yellow cropped graphic with Gucci-belted pants. She was photographed picking her car up from valet outside a hair salon, as she slicked her bright blonde tresses back with a claw clip.

Miley completed her look with a pair of white leather booties, a simple gold necklace, and red nail polish. It comes just days after she stunned in a different Gucci ensemble at LACMA’s tenth annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. She wore a floral suit with glittering makeup, just one week after she made an appearance at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show.

The singer was among the star-studded lineup of celebs who attended the event, and even gave fans a peek behind the curtain when she shared a series of behind the scenes snaps. “The shoe that sold itself,” she captioned an Instagram post, which showed her rocking a black crop top and black underwear. She also held a small gold purse and wore Gucci sneakers, as she pulled her highlighted tresses back into a half up/half down style.

Back in October, she told Interview magazine that she thought it was a “mistake” when Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele reached out to her. “Alessandro saw me in this soft, vulnerable, light, whimsical state that I couldn’t see,” Miley said. “I had on these glasses and, like, a big Gucci hat and all black and I was telling him, ‘You know, I always know when something is right for me and I don’t think I’m the right girl. I think you made a mistake. I don’t think that I represent the Flora Fantasy. I think I’m very heavy.’”

She continued, “When it comes to what the Flora Fantasy meant to me, again I started talking to Alessandro in October of 2020, and I had lost my grandmother. Part of her identity to all of us, her grandkids, was floral, because honey, she wore it. The wallpaper was floral, the couch, everything. In her dying days that was how we knew we could get her to light up with life, was flower. For me personally, when I use the gardenia, it’s not on a physical level, it’s, like, this overwhelming sense that my grandmother is around.”