Miley Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation Announced As The First Beneficiary Of The SOS Foundation By DailyCoin

Miley Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation Announced As The First Beneficiary Of The SOS Foundation



SOS Foundation is a decentralized, community-driven token dedicated to supporting humanitarian programs, preserving creative arts communities and protecting our planet’s environmental resources. The SOS Foundation was established in order to receive distributions from the SOS’s tokenomics. The SOS Foundation has established relationships with several philanthropic foundations to receive donations from the SOS Foundation.

The first foundation to receive a donation from the SOS Foundation is Miley Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation. Happy Hippie’s mission is to rally young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.

(Please find the announcement from Happy Hippie’s regarding the partnership here: https://twitter.com/happyhippiefdn/status/1428448786125185024)

SOS, the token for the project, is built on top of Binance Smart Chain. Similar to Safemoon, the project takes 5% on buyer tax but 10% on seller tax. The tax collected would be used for holder rewards, but also will be delegated to community & charity activities. To make it more interesting, a certain % will go to a jackpot, which will only be triggered when a certain milestone is reached.

SOS Foundation is a platform for giving back through artist and celebrity-based philanthropic efforts. The SOS Foundation is separate and apart from the SOS token has its own corporate governance and structure. The SOS mission consists of three distinct platforms from which it will deploy its donations: Save Our Society, Save Our Stages and Save Our Seas.

In the next few weeks, SOS will be announcing several additional partnerships with major celebrities, artists, athletes and their foundations. SOS looks forward to collaborating with them and to engaging their communities and fans.

