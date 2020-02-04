Miley Cyrus gets spicy in new photos with Cody Simpson

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; We Can & # 39; t Stop & # 39; She wears a very revealing black lace lingerie while holding a pair of scissors, apparently to cut Simpson's hair, while her boyfriend sits shirtless beside her.

Miley Cyrus she has become risky with her boyfriend Cody Simpson. While many focused their attention on Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2, the "We Can & # 39; t Stop" singer and her Australian musician boyfriend warmed up social media with spicy new photos of them stripping in their underwear.

Making use of Instagram Story, the hit "Wrecking Ball" shared two black and white publications that captured her in black lace lingerie with a half to the thigh. One in particular saw her holding a scissor while her shirtless boyfriend rested her chin on her leg. Suggesting that he was cutting his hair, he labeled the post "SUPERBOWL VS SUPERCUTS."

Miley Cyrus got spicy in a new photo with Cody Simpson.

Liam Hemsworth's ex-wife posed alone in another snapshot.

Simpson took it further by taking an enlarged version of the spicy photo, and added another photo taken by his 27-year-old girlfriend who captured them both doing another pose in the same room. In the attached legend, the "Pretty Brown Eyes" singer simply wrote "supercutl supercuts".

<br />

That same night, Cyrus and Simpson were seen in Los Angeles. Grabbing sushi and coffee during the tour, the first "Hannah Montana"Star showed her abs with a gray short shirt with a pair of loose denim pants and a camouflage jacket. Meanwhile, her boyfriend chose to go with jeans and a letter jacket.

The NSFW photos shared by Cyrus and Simpson arrived less than two weeks after "The masked singer"Alum let out another obscene image of Liam HemsworthShe is the ex-wife. Taken while enjoying her bath, the Instagram story post showed her lying in a bathtub with nothing but bubbles to cover her naked figure.

Cyrus started dating Simpson in October 2019 after his summer adventure with Kaitlynn Carter. At the end of December, the couple was affected by rumors of infidelity. Page Six reported that Simpson was "drinking and flirting with girls" and even kissing a girl on the lips. He, however, hastened down the rumors, calling them "stupid."