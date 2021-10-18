Miley Cyrus Did The “I Am Weed” Meme, And MGK Approves

During the interview, the two spoke candidly about what went down when they met. “I don’t remember [his] face,” Megan said. “I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed.’ He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.'”
Ever since then, the words “I am weed” have kind of taken on a life of their own, and even Miley Cyrus got in on the trend.
Anyway, MGK must’ve seen the shout-out, because he re-shared Miley’s post in weed-being solidarity: “See, I’m not the only one.”
And, after, Miley tweeted this gem:
Lol. Happy you found another member of the Being Weed club, Mr. Gun Kelly.
