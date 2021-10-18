Miley Cyrus Did The “I Am Weed” Meme, And MGK Approves

As you probably heard / saw / smelled, last week Machine Gun Kelly and GF Megan Fox were featured in a highly entertaining British GQ cover story.


During the interview, the two spoke candidly about what went down when they met. “I don’t remember [his] face,” Megan said. “I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed.’ He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.'”


Ever since then, the words “I am weed” have kind of taken on a life of their own, and even Miley Cyrus got in on the trend.


Miley actually gave up smoking back in 2017, telling Billboard that she wanted to “be super clear and sharp” as she readied for the release of her album Younger Now. Earlier this year, however, she admitted to occasionally smoking again, saying, “My mom got me back on it. When I’m just working, I don’t think I function at my highest, most intelligent, most being-able-to-be-as-aware-and-as-present, so I don’t smoke when I work.”

Anyway, MGK must’ve seen the shout-out, because he re-shared Miley’s post in weed-being solidarity: “See, I’m not the only one.”


And, after, Miley tweeted this gem:

We may actually be the same person. Have we ever been seen at the same place @ the same time? 👀 &amp; yes that means Megan Fox is my gf too. https://t.co/LkNGqX8lMg


Lol. Happy you found another member of the Being Weed club, Mr. Gun Kelly.


